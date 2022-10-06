They donate almost US $ 390,000 to transport immigrants out of Texas

Testimony of the man recruited to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard 5:30

(CNN) — From April through September 28, Americans across the country donated more than $386,000 to support Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s effort to bus immigrants — who have been processed and released by immigration authorities in Texas communities—to Washington, New York and Chicago, according to Renae Eze, Abbott’s press secretary and senior communications adviser.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received as Texas fills the gaps created by President Biden and steps up to help our overwhelmed border communities. Until President Biden does his job and secures the border, Texas will continue to transport migrants to provide much-needed relief to Texas border cities,” Eze said in a statement to CNN.

Through a request for information made with Abbott’s office, CNN obtained detailed donations made from April through September 18. CNN’s data analysis showed that the thousands of individual donations, ranging from $1.12 to $5,100, totaled more than $379,000 during that time period. Most donations were made by people in Texas (32%), Florida (9%), California (7%), Nevada (3%) and Arizona (3%), accounting for 5% of all donations .

These are the ten states from which the majority of donations were made, according to the data obtained:

Texas: $122,000

Florida: $35,000

California: $26,000

Nevada: $10,500

Arizona: $9,500

Georgia: $9,000

Colorado: $9,000

South Carolina: $9,000

Ohio: $8,000

Tennessee: $8,000

These immigrants sent to Washington decided to stay 3:55

Abbott announced the immigrant bus program in April, acknowledging that taxpayers were likely to foot the bill. Abbott later created a website that accepted private donations.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has been using funds appropriated by the Texas Legislature and donated money to pay for the program, according to an agency spokesperson. Through the first week of October, the state of Texas has spent more than $18 million on immigrant transportation, Eze said.

As of Monday, Oct. 3, the effort had transported nearly 12,000 migrants out of state, according to Gov. Abbott’s office.