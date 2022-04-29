They don’t believe it in Mexico: Eduin Caz didn’t want a girl, but he did this…

The Mexican singer Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme, confessed a detail that impressed his fans after revealing that he did not want to have a daughter, in addition to doing something unusual that marked everyone on social networks. Keep reading…

April 28, 2022 4:12 p.m.

Eduin Caz, vocalist of Firm Group, reaches greater and greater fame in his songs that exalt the regional mexican musicas well as its purpose of bringing a repertoire full of hits and excellent rhythm for all its audience.

The singer, in addition to shining for his talent, also gives a lot to talk about the luxury cars he gives away to those who have supported him throughout his artistic career, as well as to his partner daisy anahy with whom he has two children.

Recently, he surprised everyone with a post on instagram where expressed the reason why he didn’t want to have a girl, adding that it’s all because he would go crazy for her, response that filled his fans with tenderness in addition to having done something unusual for his little princess.

Thanks to his presentations and musical releases, he took the opportunity to buy a very special vehiclesuch as the exclusive BMW M4which he ordered to be personalized by making a full wrap with a detail that distinguishes it from the rest you have in your garage.

This model is one of the most outstanding on the track with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, 375 KW (510 hp) and 650 Nm. Go 0-100km/h in 3.5 secondsextremely avant-garde and with a design full of comfort and spacious.

It should be added that it presents the highest level of dynamism, M Steptronic transmission of 8-speed with Drivelogic and two turbochargers essential, adding that it offers a magnificent experience in sports driving.

Demonstrating once again how in love he is with his girl, the car that the star acquired, valued at approximately 100 thousand dollars, decided to place the name of his daughter Geraldine on one of the doors of his BMW, how cute!

+ Look at Eduin Caz’s BMW M4 with the dedication to his daughter:

Eduin Caz showing his daughter’s name in the car

Eduin Caz showing off his BMW

+ Look at the BMW M4: