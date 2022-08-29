‘They don’t have a filler’ – El Financiero

President López Obrador lashed out at the US for the T-MEC’s ​​request for consultations on Mexico’s energy policy.

Just days after starting the consultation round of the USMCA on mexico energy policyPresident López Obrador accused the United States government of not accepting the distribution of electricity production proposed in his reform and of promoting a hoarding by private companies.

The president reproached that his approach of granting 54 percent of power generation to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the rest 46 percent to private investment was not enough for the United States.

“They want everything, because the plan was to destroy, to disappear the commission, the entire electricity market for individuals, well that is why the so-called clarification of the United States government on the electricity law, how much is 46 percent of the Mexican market? ? It’s the entire Argentine market, so what do they want? They don’t have a filler“, He launched.

The northern neighbor was also accused of having influenced through legal instances to protect private interests at the expense of the national public energy sector.

“They created their courts to favor private companiesjudges by way of slogan judges to be protecting private and foreign companies in the electricity sector against the commission, the same in the case of Pemex, “he added.

However, against any result of the consultations to the T-MEC in energy matters and despite the rejection of his electrical reform, the president assured that his objectives such as the production and processing of gasoline in the country and the rescue to the electrical industrywill be “practically resolved”.

“I hope that the transformation movement will continue, progress will continue,” he commented.

What is expected from the round of consultations to the T-MEC on energy matters?

The president’s statements pay for the unfavorable forecasts of specialists who do not believe that the Mexico-United States-Canada triad can reach agreements on energy matters during the 75-day period that the T-MEC round of consultations lasts, which began on the 24th of August.

“Hopefully in the queries There may be progress and it is not necessary to go to a panel, but it seems difficult to solve it in this phase of dialogue”, he said in recent days Kenneth Smith Ramosformer chief negotiator of the USMCA and partner of the firm Agon.

On the other hand, Samantha Atayde, a partner at RRH Consultores, considers that if Mexico adopts a defensive posture, the interpretation of the Treaty does not assist him and he would fail.

If Mexico is willing to channel solutions to the problems that the United States has identified, work could be done and progress could be made at this stage,” he explained.