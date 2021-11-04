“They don’t need it and the myocarditis risk shouldn’t be underestimated” – Il Tempo





Vaccines to be administered to children, the OK arrives in the United States but doubts persist among scientists. The Advisory Commission of the FDA voted in favor of recommending pediatric vaccines for 5-11 year olds based on analyzes provided by the Pfizer-BioNTech. The giant has provided data from two studies involving about 3 thousand children. A very small sample, not enough to record possible serious adverse events such as inflammation of the heart.

To confirm this alarming thesis, Leslie Ball, an FDA medical officer, who reiterated this very concept, arguing that the studies were not large enough to necessarily collect an uncommon side effect such as myocarditis. Ball also said that in the FDA’s analysis, the agency was unable to determine if there was an impact of vaccination on the “spread” of the virus (in short, if and how the vaccine blocks infections).

James Hildreth, a member of the FDA advisory committee and also president of Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, ultimately voted to authorize the vaccine, but said it was a “challenging decision.” Hildreth said he was surprised to learn data from the CDC (American health authority) that up to 40% of children in this age group have so far been infected with the coronavirus, which, according to him, could mean that up to 30 million children may already have some form of immunity in the United States.

“Somehow it seems to me that we are vaccinating children to protect adults. It should be the other way around, “Hildreth said. The focus should be on adults getting vaccinated to protect children. She motivated her vote” because I want to make sure the children who really need the vaccine – mainly children blacks in our country – receive it. “

Eric too Rubin, member of the FDA Advisory Commission, and professor of immunology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, admitted that “we decided to vote him with a heavy conscience”, according to reports from the Time. While, Michael Kurilla, who heads a division within the National Institutes of Health, was the only member not to vote in favor of pediatric vaccinations. He abstained from voting, while all the other 17 members voted yes.

Kurilla expressed concern that Pfizer-BioNTech did not provide detailed data on what happens to the antibodies against the virus that children generate after being vaccinated, and whether they decrease as they do in adults. He also worried about vaccinating children who may have already been naturally infected with the virus and may not need additional protection from an injection.

It is important to understand what the real risks are for children who contract the COVID, and to do so, an excerpt from the Board’s official paper on vaccines can be cited Great Britain (JCVI): “The symptoms observed in children and young people are typically mild and not very different from the other mild respiratory viral infections that circulate every year. Children recover quickly from these infections and, according to many studies, develop robust broad-spectrum immunity. “