They don’t want Amber Heard in “Aquaman 2”, petition to be left out adds more than 2 million signatures

In the midst of the defamation trial facing Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard these days, there are those who have taken sides with the actor, in light of the background that has been revealed during the hearings.

This is how a petition was created on Change.org for Amber Heard to be expelled from “Aquaman 2”. She is the best-known character that the actress has played in the cinema, along with Jason Momoa, and it is known that she will repeat the role in the sequel, whose filming has already finished and the premiere is scheduled for 2023.

The initiative to remove her from the film has already exceeded 2.2 million signatures, and now the goal is to reach 3 million. The petition is addressed to Courtney Simmons (SVP of Publicity & Communications for DC Warner Bros) and “DC Entertainment”, and is based on the background that has emerged in the trial, which, supposedly, would point to Heard committing “domestic abuse against her ex-husband, mentioning, for example, the incident in which the actor lost part of his finger.

“Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized and steps taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry,” the petition argues.

It also alludes to the fact that Johnny Depp had to withdraw from several film projects due to the complaints made by Heard against him, including the emblematic “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The ex-partner, face to face

Amber Heard pushed for details of her marriage to actor Johnny Depp to be included in an op-ed she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those excerpts removed from the article, which is now the subject of the lawsuit. for defamation that Depp filed against her, according to evidence shown Thursday during the trial.

The jury heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU wrote the article on Heard’s behalf, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador specializing in gender-based violence issues.

Dougherty testified about the push and pull that occurred between the article’s first draft and publication in The Washington Post in December 2018 — strategically timed by the ACLU and Heard to coincide with the release of “Aquaman,” a film in which she played a prominent role.

Depp filed his lawsuit in Fairfax County Circuit Court after the article was published, in which Heard claimed that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full weight of it. the strength of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.”

Depp’s lawyers say it’s a clear reference to the abuse allegations he made against Depp in 2016, which the actor denies. He pushed for details of his marriage to actor Johnny Depp to be included in an op-ed he wrote about violence. even though her lawyers wanted those excerpts removed from the article, which is now the subject of Depp’s libel suit against her, according to evidence shown at trial Thursday.

The jury heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The ACLU wrote the article on Heard’s behalf, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador specializing in gender-based violence issues.

Dougherty testified about the push and pull that occurred between the article’s first draft and publication in The Washington Post in December 2018 — strategically timed by the ACLU and Heard to coincide with the release of “Aquaman,” a film in which she played a prominent role.

Depp filed his lawsuit in Fairfax County Circuit Court after the article was published, in which Heard claimed that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full weight of it. the strength of our culture’s anger against women who speak out.” Depp’s lawyers say this is a clear reference to the abuse allegations he made against Depp in 2016, which the actor denies.