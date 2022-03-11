They don’t want them in Qatar: Mexican fans are collecting signatures to get ‘El Tri’ out of the World Cup

After the violent events that occurred at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro, some fans have raised the idea that the Mexican team be expelled from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and they have begun a collection of signatures so that FIFA can evaluate the proposal and sanction ‘El Tri’ for the violent events that have engulfed Mexican soccer in recent years.

To carry out the request, a group of fans created an account on the change.org platform and there they have begun to collect signatures so that FIFA punishes the Mexican team and eliminates them from the World Cup if they qualify. So far, more than 600 people have signed electronically.

This initiative began as a result of the unfortunate acts of violence that took place in Querétaro last Saturday, where fans of the White Roosters brutally attacked some Atlas fansand that have shocked the entire country by the brutality of the images that have been spread on social networks.

As if that were not enough, the fans also is demanding that the venue of the 2026 World Cup be taken from Mexico to be played in the United States, Canada and on Aztec soil.

