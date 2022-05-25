“They don’t want us at the OVO Arena”

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

It’s no secret that Quavo is really good at basketball. The Atlanta native regularly shows off his skills on the hardwood and has even played in several NBA All-Star celebrity games. When it comes to performing with other rappers, Huncho won’t back down either, and it looks like he may have found his next opponent.

On Tuesday (May 26), Quavo took to his Instagram Story and called Drake, who recently showed off a bit of his skills. In the Migos member’s IG story, fans can see the scary-headed rapper hitting a series of moves to smash through his defender and hit a jumper.

“@champagnepapi They don’t want us in OVO Arena so we’re taking 7ft instead,” Quavo wrote in his Story.

The clip comes days after Drake posted clips of himself performing at the OVO gym inside his multi-million dollar mansion in Toronto. Most of the footage is from his Sanctuary Basketball League, where his team, NTIG, are defending champions.

Drake is having so much fun playing basketball that he starts trying his hand at trick passing. On Monday (May 23), Drizzy was in a few games and decided to hit the balcony to pass the ball to one of his friends who was attempting a dunk.

The 6 God had his back to the basket and tossed the ball behind his back to his friend, who hit a two-handed slam dunk. The attempt was so successful that Drake attempted another, this time facing the basket and throwing the ball into the middle of the paint.

