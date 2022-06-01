They eat Jennifer Lopez alive on Today’s Instagram, for taking off her clothes and showing her body

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Instagram in a very sexy bikini. It seems that summer has finally arrived and JLo announced it on Instagram. But the diva not only let herself be seen in front of her, but she also modeled from all possible angles.

The social networks of programs such as El Gordo y la Flaca and Hoy Día have shared the image and video that raised the temperature of Instagram. And it is in the latter, Telemundo’s morning show, where fans of the show eat Jennifer Lopez alive, for taking off her clothes and showing her body. But all this is because they do not believe him. They accuse JLo of using Photoshop.

“Let that photo be taken naturally to see if it looks the same.😱”, commented a fan. While others attack the moral aspect of his person. “And what use is her body to him, if she has given him the worst bad example that a mother can give her children?”

Others claim that the singer strives to have this body so toned. And it is that many will remember that a large part of their relationship with Alex Rodríguez was spent in the gym, which was when her leggings paralyzed the world, and that is that all the entertainment spaces filled their pages with photographs of JLo in sports tights . “She has good discipline, she has a very beautiful body,” said a follower of the singer, also ex of Marc Anthony.

Read more about Jennifer Lopez here:

Jennifer Lopez walks the streets of Los Angeles with her navel in the air

Jennifer Lopez wants to marry Ben Affleck “sooner rather than later”

Trailer for ‘Halftime’: Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary on Netflix