They eat turtle meat at the banquet, 7 poisoned deaths

They eat turtle meat but they die poisoned. Seven people, including a 3 year old, I am death after having eaten a meal of turtle meat on the island of Zanzibar, in Tanzania. The meat of the animal on the island is considered a fine meal, but in this case, the poisoning could be the basis of food eaten by the turtle itself.

According to what was reconstructed by the local authorities, as many as 5 families consumed the same meat, all residing in the village of Msuka Taponi, district of Micheweni, in Pemba, an island in Tanzania, located about 50 kilometers north-east of Zanzibar. As many as 38 people have had symptoms from intoxication after having eaten their meal and needed hospital treatment. Among them 7 failed to survive including a 3 year old child.

At the root of the severe intoxication, according to experts, there may be some type of toxic algae eaten by turtle who may have contaminated the flesh. Although the turtle is considered a precious meat, the animal can feed on algae which are not dangerous for them but lethal for humans who indirectly absorb the toxic substances.

Last updated: Tuesday 30 November 2021, 14:32



