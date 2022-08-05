They emphasize the benefit of intravascular ultrasound during arterial and venous interventions

This procedure is effective in the lower extremities.

In the publication they mention that there has been a growing use of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) during arterial and venous revascularization of the lower extremities. Photo: Reference. Shutterstock.

A group of researchers indicated the use of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) may be appropriate during the preoperative phase to assess the etiology of vessel occlusion and plaque morphology in the iliac and femoropopliteal arteries.

This procedure is done when patients suffer from hardening of the arteries or atherosclerosis, their arteries are partially blocked by a substance called plaque. When these blockages occur in the legs or arms, they are called peripheral artery disease. Peripheral vascular surgery removes plaque and restores blood flow through the artery.

Expert consensus would help define clinical procedure scenarios in which the intravascular ultrasound Peripheral peripheral blood pressure may be of value during lower extremity arterial and venous intervention while additional prospective data are collected.

“The data suggest that the use of intravascular ultrasound it may improve periprocedural and long-term outcomes, but large-scale prospective data remain limited. A consensus opinion is needed on the appropriate use of intravascular ultrasound during peripheral intervention,” the study highlights.

Additionally, the committee added that the use of intravascular ultrasound it was effective during iliac and femoropopliteal revascularization in most other settings prior to the procedure, as well as in the intra- and post-procedure optimization phases.

This procedure also qualified all phases of intervention for the tibial arteries as appropriate. For iliofemoral venous interventions, the intravascular ultrasound it was rated as adequate in all phases of the intervention.

“Peripheral arterial disease includes any blood vessel that is blocked outside of the heart.” This is what Dr. Eric Carro, interventional cardiologist and specialist in vascular medicine, said in an interview with the Medicine and Public Health Magazine (MSP), about this condition that could greatly alter the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

On the other hand, Dr. Rafael Santini, a vascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center in Ponce, indicated that “in the case of arterial peripheral disease, it can have complications such as ulcers, gangrene and leg amputations. Statistics say that About 10 to 14% of the North American population suffers from peripheral arterial disease.If we extrapolate it to Puerto Rico, we can say that there may be between 300 to 400 thousand people who suffer from this disease, being a high statistic compared to the few vascular specialists who can practice in Puerto Rico,” he explained.

