They emphasize the consultation with the primary physician for the search for early dermatological diagnoses

The outgoing president reiterates the importance of multidisciplinary care and biopsies as a diagnostic mechanism for the health of patients.

Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, Outgoing President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health / Provided by the specialist.

Behind the Annual Convention of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Ricowhere specialists discussed various topics, from the different advances in skin cancer, contact dermatitis, and those complicated and persevering cases that have taken time to diagnose and the importance of biopsy for all these types of pathologies.

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, Outgoing President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico, clarified several aspects of the work that has been carried out and the challenges that remain, stating that “unfortunately, the appointments are far away, 5 months and many people get desperate they have a rash or lesions that they are unaware of, and it is the primary doctor who has to make that diagnosis”

Currently, in Puerto Rico, due to the demand and needs of the community, in addition to taking into account the retirement of some dermatologists and the migration of others outside the Island, it is limited in terms of patient care, making the Appointments are long waits and so is the diagnosis, so it is necessary for the primary physician to have a detailed process and to be able to direct this initial care.

“Many dermatological conditions must be a multidisciplinary work, sometimes not only the dermatologist, rheumatologist, nutritionist, there are patients with obesity who need to lose weight to improve their condition,” says Dr. Torres.

Dr. Torres, who this year delivers the presidency of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico, reiterates the importance of following up on the preparation of primary care physicians in order to make progress in the care of those patients who need it and to reduce those risks against a late diagnosis of those common diseases.

“If every patient has a black band on their nails, don’t paint them and that’s it, that could be a melanoma, any lesion that comes out, that doesn’t heal or that wasn’t there, is cancer until proven otherwise, then the patient not to say, ´I put on triple antibiotics, udder butter´ and then the lesion continues to grow and they arrive late”, concludes the professional, making this appeal to patients in order to avoid late diagnoses for which there is no treatment or positive prognosis.

This being one of the largest remains, in terms of patient care; followed by the administrative processes that must be carried out, by the specialists for whom patients can have access to certain medications, since it is presented that many of these are not covered by the patients’ plans, becoming a fight for health from the patients.

“Conferences have been held, with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the primary care doctor has access to all this information, but we would always like that if they have doubts, then they call, to go ahead and work as a team,” says the specialist.

Two professional fields can be opened within this specialty, on the one hand, dermatology medical and, on the other hand, the dermatology cosmetics, which is currently the predominant one, creating a gap between the demand and the scope of the few specialists in dermatology medical, which is on the island.

The outgoing president, Dr. Damaris, affirms that “Everyone does what they like and what they are passionate about, right? The problem is that there are many dermatologists doing cosmetic medicine, then those who need dermatology appointments, they get them further away, or some doctors are not taking new patients”, patients should be clear that the lack of access is not a reason for frustration, nor to stop their search process, on the Island there are several professionals who can meet your needs.

