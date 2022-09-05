They emphasize the importance of evaluating genetic mutations in pregnant women

The researchers suggest carrier screening.

Dr. Alberto de la Vega, gynecologist and one of the authors of this research. Photo: Provided by the specialist.

Data from a Puerto Rican study suggest that there is a high incidence of genetic diseases in the Hispanic population of pregnant women, which would undoubtedly further justify the need for genetic screening in this population.

So they assured Camila Rivera Lynch, Roberto Olivera Y Alberto De La Vega, of the Department of Obstetrics Y Gynecology, researchers from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicinewho indicate that the objective of this study is to report the prevalence of 14 genetic disorders within the population of Hispanic patients who attend university hospital clinics.

Among the disorders evaluated are: Alpha thalassemia, beta-hemoglobinopathies (including sickle cell disease), Canavan disease, cystic fibrosis, Duchenne/Becker muscular dystrophy, familial dysautonomia, fragile X syndrome, galactosemia, Gaucher disease, medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, polycystic kidney disease, autosomal recessive, Smith-Lemli-Optiz syndrome, spinal muscular atrophy, Tay-Sachs disease.

Of the 368 patients screened, there were 122 (32.7%) positive cases for the following conditions:

Results of the research carried out in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. Photo: Provided by the researchers.

The researchers explain that the genetic tests carried out on an individual, even without a trait associated with a condition, are worthwhile because they can carry a variant allele within a gene and transmit it to their offspring.

Importantly, over the past two years, Natera has offered carrier testing for all 14 genetic disorders (those recommended by ACOG and ACMG) to the pregnant population of Puerto Rico, regardless of insurance status. “This gives us the opportunity to look at the prevalence of these genetic disorders in our Hispanic population,” they said.

However, there are still very limited data on the carrier detection status of the Hispanic population for common genetic disorders, because in Hispanic populations in the United States the genetic makeup can vary significantly depending on their origin.

“In Puerto Rico, New York, Philadelphia, etc., the Hispanic population may be primarily of Caribbean origin and the genetic makeup of the population can be expected to be different from that of Hispanics in Texas, Arizona, California, etc., who are mainly of Central American origin,” they indicated.

Access the study here.