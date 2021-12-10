They empty his account after replying to text messages: compensation from the Italian Post Office.

TOAST – A victim of smishing obtains the recognition of the right to compensation for damage. This is what happened in recent days to a consumer who was the victim of an SMS scam (SMS Spoofing technique) which had caused him damage of 1,666 euros.

Having, in fact, the unfortunate user, received a text message from a number apparently attributable to Poste Italiane, the company with which he has his current account, he fell into the trap and entered the requested data, thus allowing access and execution of a transfer operation from the account.

Having failed to settle the dispute amicably, the consumer initiated a procedure before the Financial Banking Arbitrator, which ended in recent days with the recognition of the right to obtain compensation from Poste Italiane for the damage suffered equal to 11,666 euros. More specifically, the Arbitrator considered that the authentication and protection system adopted by Poste Italiane does not comply with the Strong Customer Authentication, otherwise the damage in question could have been avoided.

“In expressing satisfaction for yet another success in favor of a consumer – says the lawyer. Sergio Tomaino, who defended the consumer in the procedure which ended successfully – we can only advise the many victims of online scams to use the instrument of the Financial Banking Arbitrator, which is proving to be particularly effective. With it, in many cases, the long times and costs of a process are avoided “-

During 2021, the National Coordination “On the part of the consumer” was at the forefront in protecting consumers against online scams, which, due to the pandemic and the greater use of electronic commerce, recorded a significant increase compared to past. The Coordination, therefore, in addition to providing assistance to the victims of this type of scam, has launched an information campaign across the board, thus seeking to prevent harmful events for consumers.

“Our Association believes that information is the first form of protection for the consumer – says Dr. Irene Zapparata of the national association” From the part of the consumer “- Consequently, we are engaged in an awareness and information campaign of citizens on these issues so that they can be recognized in time and avoided.

It is always good to remember that Banks, credit card management companies, and companies of which you are a customer never ask for your personal data via email, text message or telephone or to make controlled payments. recipients of such requests must not be followed up on them and no data must ever be provided “.

Should the consumer, however, be a victim of such forms of scam, the Coordination informs that “First of all, it is necessary – affirm the lawyer. Emilio Graziuso and the lawyer Massimo Bomba – contact your credit institution or the company that issued and manages the credit card, disavow fraudulent operations and block your current account or credit card, so that your data cannot be used again.

The user will then have to file a complaint with the Postal Police regarding the incident and will have to send his bank or the credit card management company a warning with the request for reimbursement of the sums of which he has been fraudulently deprived. The report submitted to the Postal Police must be attached to this warning.

If the recipient of the warning were to decline all responsibility and refuse to reimburse the sums requested, then the next step will be to initiate, where appropriate, a judicial action, which must be preceded by the mandatory attempt at mediation aimed at conciliation or from the procedure before the Financial Banking Arbitrator.

The latter has recently expressed himself several times in favor of the consumer, stating that it is the burden of the Bank or the credit card management company to demonstrate that they have adopted an adequately protected authentication system with consequent declaration of the existence of gross negligence. to the qualified professional and consequent right to reimbursement / compensation for damage in favor of the consumer “.