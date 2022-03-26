They ensure that Xbox will gain a good portion of the market from PlayStation and Nintendo in 2026

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

After years in crisis due to Xbox One errors, Microsoft’s video game division and its emblematic brand have taken the right path and are heading towards a good port. The foregoing after an analysis firm presented its forecast for the console sector in the coming years, anticipating the advance of Xbox in the market and the portion that it will take from PlayStation and Nintendo.

Xbox will be the big winner in the console sector in the coming years

The firm DFC Intelligence shared its forecast for the 2026 console sector and according to its research, Xbox will be the one that advances the most in the market, taking part of what PlayStation and Nintendo have today. According to data from this analysis, PlayStation closed 2021 with 43% of the console sector, followed by Nintendo with 37% and Xbox in third place with 20%.

However, the firm’s estimates indicate that various factors, as well as a wise Xbox strategy today, will make the brand move forward and if things continue as they go, 2026 will see important changes in the distribution of the console sector with PlayStation having 39%, Nintendo 34% and Xbox 27% with remarkable growth.

PS5 will be the big loser and Nintendo could launch its new console in 2024

As for its forecasts, DFC Intelligence considers Sony PlayStation as the big loser in the coming years due to the shortage of semiconductors that affects the manufacture and distribution of consoles, since there will be no capacity to meet the high demand for PS5, practically losing a great opportunity due to external factors.

This is where Xbox will come in with its Xbox Series X|S console offering, being the second important part of this trailer.

On the other hand, the firm estimates that Nintendo will launch its new console in 2024 and it is expected that it will take time to recover the lost market by starting a new cycle after the overwhelming success of Switch.

