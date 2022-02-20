They enter the house of Draymond Green and steal 1 million

Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors may play in San Francisco, but like many athletes and celebrities, they reside and own property in Los Angeles. Last week something unfortunate happened.

Draymond Green was shown on multiple occasions to be in the same suite as LeBron James during the Super Bowl. He seemed to enjoy his time, as he posted several IG stories of his time in the game.

While Draymond Green was at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, someone was busy going through his belongings at his house. TMZ reports that Green returned home later that night to find that he had broken in through his window and stolen his belongings.

An estimated more than $1 million worth of jewelry, watches, and other expensive personal items were reportedly stolen. At this time, no arrests have been made, but authorities are investigating.

A host of other celebrities in the Los Angeles area have been mugged in the past. In 2018, during a Rams game on Thursday night, the home of Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was robbed. The same thing happened to Dodgers star Yasiel Puig in the same time frame. Puig’s home was broken into four times in a span of 18 months during that time.

Warriors’ Draymond Green has fun at All-Star Weekend

Although Green was selected to be part of the All-Star team, Green will not participate in the game due to his back injury. However, he managed to be a part of it, as he made the trip to Cleveland to participate in the All-Star festivities.

The former Michigan State player was showered with boos from the crowd. Green loved it as he motioned for the crowd to go ahead and turn up the volume.

Certainly, Cleveland fans still remember that the Cavaliers and Warriors played in four straight Finals just a couple of years ago, with the Warriors winning three of them. The Warriors forward is one of the most controversial players in the game today, and he’s clearly used to the mixed reactions he receives from passionate fans.

The Warriors are not in their best form

Without Green’s presence, the Warriors no longer have a chance to finish first in the Western Conference in the standings. Green has missed the last 21 games for the team, and the Warriors have gone 13-8 in that stretch. Before Green was injured, the team was 29-9 and on track to match Phoenix atop the standings.

Green had previously mentioned that ideally, he wanted to return sometime in early March, but couldn’t guarantee it.

The team released an update on his status Wednesday but did not provide specific details about his return. The Warriors said he would return “sometime after the All-Star Break.”

The playoffs are right around the corner and it would help if Green can come back to pick up the pace with his longtime teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

