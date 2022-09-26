They estimate a millionaire impact of Fiona on the protected areas of the DNER: they will remain closed for security

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

—

The hurricane fiona It also left considerable losses by impacting most of the protected areas managed by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) around the archipelago, revealed the secretary of the agency, Anais Rodriguez Vega.

Although the official projected, after the first inspections, that the damage is of a “million dollar figure”, they still do not have a global estimate.

It was not until the middle of last week that the DNER personnel were able to return to their work, so they are in the damage identification period.

For the moment, all forests, natural areas, spas and national parks will remain closed, until further notice, for “security” until employees complete the evaluations and clean the areas.

In addition, the official indicated that some of the protected areas frequented by visitors lack electricity service. LUMA Energy.

“Most of the protected areas suffered damage. There is a lot of vegetative material on the main paths and trails. Some of our areas, which are visited by our public, are in the south and west, and they suffered major damage”pointed out the lawyer in a telephone interview with The new day.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on September 18, at 3:20 in the afternoon, between Lajas and Cabo Rojo. Then, it exited through the Mona Channel, where it had a slight intensification before passing through the Dominican Republic. The southern, central and western areas of Puerto Rico were the most affected by the rains and winds of the atmospheric phenomenon.

Among the protected areas of the DNER that were most affected is the nature reserve of Mona Island.

“(Fiona’s) eye passed over Mona. Solar panels were damaged. In the visitor center nine or ten zinc plates blew off and water entered. The structure where the security guards spend the night was also seriously damaged.”detailed the official.

In addition, he pointed out that on Mona Island, during the hurricane, there were no agency personnel or investigators, since they had been evicted days before as a precautionary measure.

Another of the places affected was the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo of Puerto Rico, in Mayagüez, mostly due to vegetation on the ground.

“Extraordinary cleanup impacts are needed. All the animals are fine. We activate the protocol and they are sent to a hurricane shelter area”Rodriguez Vega assured.

Meanwhile, Playita Rosada, in Lajas, suffered significant damage after the passage of the hurricane amounting to “up to $3 million,” the secretary estimated.

Pink Beach, La Parguera (Nydia Bauza)

The strong storm surges destroyed the natural pool, one of the tourist attractions of La Parguera.

The reserve had been closed for almost five years due to rains and marine sargassum events, the mayor of Lajas had told this medium, Jayson Martinez Maldonado.

You can also read – Mayor of Lajas: “Fiona disappeared the Playita Rosada”

The first municipal executive explained that the remodeling project, before Fiona, was already awarded at a cost of $700,000.

On the other hand, Rodríguez Vega pointed out that the runoff after the atmospheric phenomenon caused the quality of the water in the spas “not to be in the best conditions.”

As reviewed The new day last week, the secretary reaffirmed that there were wastewater discharges in the bay of San Juan. Currently, the nature reserve has a red flag due to the high value of enterococci in the water samples.

“We did the mitigation work because the discharge was large”confirmed.

You can also read – Wastewater arrives at the San Juan Bay Estuary and urges bathers to be careful

The head of the DNER understands that the first protected area that could open its doors to the public would be the San Patricio forest, in San Juan.

“In the north (nature reserves) did not suffer major damage. However, the resorts of Añasco, Cabo Rojo and Monte del Estado (in Maricao) did have much greater flood damage than in the north,” he specified.