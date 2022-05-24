They estimate that Amber Heard has lost between $45 and $50 million for the trial she faces against Johnny Depp

Due to the suspicion that she may have fabricated her accusations of being a victim of domestic violence by Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has lost between $45 and $50 million dollarsassured an expert.

“The industry likes Amber’s work, but they can’t employ her right now,” he said yesterday, about the actress, kathryn arnoldconsultant in the entertainment industry.

The specialist calculated the figure based on the earnings that “comparable actresses” have had as Anne of Arms Y Zendaya.

According to Arnold, Heard would have been hired for various projects with payments between $8 million and $20 million.

Currently, the star of the series ‘The Stand’ faces the last week of trial for defamation that her ex-husband filed against her, Johnny Depp.

Adam Waldman, the actor’s attorney, accused Heard in 2020 of lying in an article in The Washington Post where he said, without naming Depp, that he was among the victims of domestic violence.

Heard, who earned $1 million on ‘Aquaman’ (2018), He has said that after the controversy he had to fight to keep his role in the sequel to the superhero film. According to Arnold, without the shadow of suspicion hanging over her, he could have negotiated an ‘Aquaman 2’ payout of at least $4 million, however, he only got $2 million.

