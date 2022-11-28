News

They evacuate the makeshift camp in Ciudad Juárez where Venezuelan migrants had been waiting for more than a month to cross into the US.

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Fire in migrant camp in Ciudad Juárez

image source, Reuters

The Mexican authorities evacuated this Sunday the improvised camp of Venezuelan migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juárez.

The hundreds of tents were installed in the border area between Mexico and the United States and housed migrants who wanted to cross to US soil.

image source, Reuters

image source, Reuters

According to local press, the reason behind the eviction decision was the risk of fire which, for the State Civil Protection of Mexico, existed due to the bonfires that migrants light near the tents to mitigate the cold.

But it was not an easy process, as seen in the agency images. Fire is observed in the tents, some people were injured and there was a struggle between migrants and police officers.

Source link

