They explain the process of adapting buses donated by Belgium to Cuba’s climate › Cuba › Granma

Passengers of the buses donated by Belgium to Cuba that are in circulation from the UEB Terminal de Ómnibus Mulgoba, in Boyeros, have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of air circulation and the heat that is perceived inside these vehicles, which have not yet have been adapted to the climatic conditions of the island.

The Provincial Transport Company of Havana, this Tuesday, reported in this regard that the preparation and start-up of these buses, received at the port of Havana on June 24, began in the aforementioned municipal terminal.

They also detail that despite not knowing the basic elements of the operation of this equipment and given the current situation of transport in the capital, it was decided to put them into circulation from July 4, when the operation of five articulated buses began. the P12 route and five rigids on the P16 route.

At the same time, work is being done on adaptation to the climate. «A favorable environment was created in the possibility of greater transportation through both corridors; however, the air conditioning they have cannot withstand the country’s high temperatures”, adds the official information published on the Company’s Facebook page.

The situation had already been identified previously, they argued, which is why work is being done on the coupling of windows. It is intended to change three windows to the rigid cars and five to the articulated ones; in addition to the current ventilation system.

The Provincial Transport Company of Havana informs that in the next few days more teams will be incorporated into the passenger transportation service, up to 16 in operation (nine for line P12 and seven for P16).

They add that the donated buses are not new but were manufactured in 2007 and, therefore, have been in operation for 14 years, although they are well preserved and have a high technological level. They have also presented technical breakdowns, which with the collaboration of the province’s repair bodies, work is being done to solve.