They explain the reason why Joaquin Phoenix rejected Marvel

Joaquin Phoenix was going to be Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the Joker actor rejected the proposal.

Before benedict cumberbatch got the role of Doctor Strangeaccording to reports Marvel Studios had talks and negotiations with joaquin phoenix. In an interview, the actor joker He spoke about the negotiations that took place and said that everything was fine on his part.

“I think Marvel makes great, fun movies. There’s nothing wrong, I’m not a fucking movie buff. I am not a snob and I am totally in favor of this cinema. Sometimes, I enjoy those movies. I think they keep the damn industry going, somehow. So I have no problem with that. Everyone is very happy with how things finally turned out. All parties are satisfied.”

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Marvel Studios’ former lead production attorney, Paul Sarkerspoke about the reaction the studio had after some actors, like Joaquin Phoenix, refused to join their beloved UCM. First, the lawyer talked about his role in the process.

“It’s weird that this is on my radar, because normally we lawyers only get involved when there’s a pretty close deal, you know? Like the studio, the agent, the manager and the star have all read the script. They’re familiar with the role, they’ve agreed on the financial terms, they’ve agreed on the shooting schedule… We just documented that deal. So if someone is interested but ultimately declines because they don’t like the story or it doesn’t fit their schedule, it doesn’t make it to my desk.”

Other unsuccessful cases in hiring

Paul Sarker then went on to round up the different talents that almost got cast as Marvel Studios heroes. This is the case of Joaquin Phoenix as Doctor Strange, Emily Blunt What black widow either Tom Cruise What Hombre de Hierro.

“Sarah Finn directs the casting of Marvel Studios, you can know that by reading on the internet. Emily Blunt was supposed to be Black Widow, but Scarlett Johansson was cast instead. I think Tom Cruise was also supposed to be Iron Man, but he asked for too much money. So they chose Robert Downey Jr. Looking back, it seems like it was the right choice. And I think there were a lot of actors who were trying out for Thor, including Tom Hiddleston. They chose Chris Hemsworth and I also think he was the right choice, obviously. I mean… It’s amazing. I can’t imagine another actor playing the God of Thunder.”

Kevin Feige’s departure

Paul Sarker later revealed that the situation with Joaquin Phoenix was exceptional, as there was a deal but it didn’t materialize. Marvel Studios’ attorney explained that this failed deal caused the studio’s president, Kevin Feigbacked away from long-term multi-film deals and said the studio doesn’t want anyone to feel obligated to play a certain role.

“To be completely honest, the Joaquin Phoenix thing was exceptional because there was a deal and I remember it was pretty far along. We were hoping to close it, but it didn’t. That happens from time to time. To close the loop, things like that could be why Kevin Feige said we don’t want to do these very long-term deals, because we’d rather see how it works or if it ever works at all. […] We don’t want a star to feel forced.”