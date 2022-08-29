They extort production of new Natalie Portman series

No one is safe from crime, not even expensive Hollywood productions. Unfortunately, she touched Lady in the lake, an upcoming Apple TV Plus series and Natalie Portman’s next project. A group of subjects tried to extort, with a firearm, the producers and team members of this title while they were on location.

In accordance with dead lineseries production Lady in the Lake, an Apple TV Plus series, had to stop after some subjects threatened the driver of the team that they would shoot someone the next day if they were not paid $50,000. That happened on location, in Baltimore, United States, before filming began today and the producers have already contacted the authorities.

Lady in the Lake is a series based on a novel of the same name written by the reporter Laura Lippmann. The show follows the unsolved case of a civil rights activist who is murdered and thrown into a lake. This leads a housewife to investigate the crime and become an investigative journalist as a result. Portman has that lead role while Moses Ingram will play the fatal victim.

This production is directed by Alma Har’el, director of Honey Boy: A Charming Boy – 91%. The crew replied that they have already contacted the police and that they are working to ensure that there is better security and no one from the crew or cast is threatened by this extortion attempt. These were the director’s words:

The safety of our crew, cast and production partners is of the utmost importance. The production will continue with heightened safety procedures from now on. Our thanks and appreciation to Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue filming in the city and surrounding areas.

This will be one of Portman’s next jobs after returning to the cinema with the Marvel franchise, now as a superhero, in Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%. Ingram, on the other hand, made her debut recently as the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi- 95%, where she gave life to Reeva, a Jedi hunter who works for Darth Vader.

Apple has entered the television and movie business with force. This year, for example, Severance paid off – 93%, one of his most recent successes and one of his new shows that managed to be nominated for several categories at the Emmys, including Best Drama Series. Lady in the Lake doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but we can most likely expect the show in mid-2023.

