They fear a new wave of Covid cases in NYC

The city’s health commissioner said a wave of new cases of the BA.2 variant of omicron is expected, but the city is nonetheless more prepared to deal with the situation.

“We have an increase in cases, in transmission, but we have opportunities to respond that are very important for vaccines, tests, treatment,” said Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

In the last 2 weeks, New York has seen an increase of almost 400 cases of the new variant of COVID-19, from 1,041 to 1,404.

During a press conference, the commissioner said that in the Latino communities and other minorities that have suffered the most due to the pandemic, resources are available, especially antivirals.

“The treatment is relatively new and we have a pill called Pax Lovi,” Vasan explained.

This antiviral treatment can be used by people who test positive for COVID-19, but first they should call their doctor to find out if they are eligible to take the treatment that lasts about five days.

In addition, the commissioner spoke about the mental health of New Yorkers due to the pandemic, with the main symptoms being anxiety and stress.

“We need to increase access to mental health and we need to stabilize organizations for immigrant communities.”

For more information about resources available in your community, you can visit nyc.gov/covid-19-vaccine or call 212-268-4319.