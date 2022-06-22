they fight in the middle of the street… The singer loses her voice by shouting and crying during this violent argument

At the beginning of June, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announce their separation after 12 years of love and two children. A joint press release states: We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. thank you for your understanding “. If nothing is declared as to the origin of this separation, some Spanish journalists believe that the infidelities of the 35-year-old footballer are in question. Shakira would have surprised Gerard Pique in the arms of another woman. Very quickly, the name of the mother of Pablo Gavi, a young football teammate, circulates. Others say it’s more of a 20-year-old model.

Anyway, this is not the first time that Gerard Pique has been accused of infidelity. ” The couple have been suffering a lot more wear and tear for much longer than they say “, assures the journalist Silvia Taules in the program salvame from the spanish channel TV 5.

She reveals that problems were already noted in 2017. Shakira and Gerard Pique then go through a serious crisis due to an alleged extra-marital relationship. The tension is such that Shakira cannot contain her anger, an argument breaks out. “They fought in the middle of the street in front of everyone “, explains the journalist whose remarks are reported bybrand and spotted by Audience.

The tears and cries of the singer are such that her vocal cords are affected. She loses her voice. His singing faculties are impaired. The journalist assures that this violent dispute resulted in the cancellation of part of her world tour El Dorado Tour.

Chain cancellations

Indeed, a dive into the archives shows that in November 2017 Shakira issued a press release announcing the cancellation of the opening of her tour: ” Scheduled for November 8 in Cologne, the first date of his El Dorado Tour has been postponed. “, can we read in Le Figaro. The newspaper states: The pop star had to cancel it due to “weakened vocal cords” “.

Shakira said in a statement: During these last days of rehearsals, I wrinkled my vocal cords, and my doctors imposed me rest to avoid aggravating my case. It could stop me from singing. I am devastated to miss our first concert this November 8 in Cologne “.

A few days later, Shakira was forced to cancel the rest of her tour, and in particular the Parisian concerts she was to give, as well as those in Antwerp and Amsterdam. ” I really hoped to be able to perform in Paris but that is unfortunately impossible. For the past few days, I have been totally focused on fully recovering my voice, on the orders of my doctors, in order to return to 100% “.