“They filed me in, I couldn’t go to the gym and the canteen. It wasn’t easy ”- OA Sport

Elena Curtoni closed the first heat of the giant of the Beijing 2022 Olympics in twenty-fourth position. A start that almost smacks of liberation for the blue, who lived a really difficult week in China, after having ended up in isolation after having been in contact with a person who then tested positive for Covid-19 right on arrival on Chinese soil.

Curtoni himself spoke to the Rai microphones about this very difficult situation: “It was a really stormy start to the Olympics. I left with a lot of emotions, I paid incredible attention, I made sacrifices, but after my arrival in Beijing they immediately listed me as a direct contact of a positive. They isolated me for a week. I couldn’t go to the ceremony, I couldn’t go to the gym, to the canteen. It was not easy to manage the situation and I had mixed emotions as if I were on a roller coaster ”.

The blue then returns to today’s giant and on a complicated first heat, but which allowed her to cancel all the difficulties of the past days: “Today’s race was mostly about breaking the ice and kicking out this week’s adrenaline.”

Curtoni’s goals are very clear: “I bet a lot on the super-G. I don’t want to create high expectations, but I know that I can aim for a great result and fight for a medal ”.

Photo: LaPresse