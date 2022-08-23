they filter an intimate conversation in which she assures that Amber Heard “is crazy” and could do something serious to her

Amber Heard and Elon Musk They had a fleeting relationship that is still unclear if it started when she was in a fight with Johnny Depp or if it happened when they were still together. In this context and under everything that she left -and continues to leave the trial between the actors- an intimate conversation of the businessman about the fear she has of him was leaked.

A few weeks ago, Jessica Reed Kraus of House Inhabit published a report on some sex parties of which the artist participated with different roles. In addition, it came to light that from there she rescued tools to blackmail Elon Musk.

Now, according to information from Geo News, a friend of both revealed what the owner of Tesla thought about the actress: “He thought she was crazy and was afraid she was going to do something really serious.”

The woman, who used the pseudonym Gia, assures that he took her away from his life for fear of his “outbursts of rage” In fact, he would have advised her to stay away from Heard.

“He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one she would clean up for her if she did,” she revealed.





read also

Martin Mena

How Heard blackmailed Elon Musk

The actress allegedly brought young girls to be with the president of SpaceX, as revealed in the House Inhabit report.

As a result, Amber provoked him in different ways to film him. “She has something dark about him and for that she has always been in her debt,” they added in the statement.

It would be for this reason that the tycoon had paid all the expenses of the lawyers to the actress in her trial against Johnny Depp. “Amber was constantly recording Musk, she had a strategy and she was an expert at it,” Gia concluded.