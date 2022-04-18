They filter audios between Rubiales and Piqué to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and the millions they won

2022-04-18

The confidential has uncovered a new scandal involving the FC Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué and the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. The information details that the RFEF agreed with Kosmos, the company chaired by Gerard Piqué, a millionaire commission to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. "In the contract signed with Sela, the Saudi public company, the Federation guaranteed the collection of 40 million euros for each edition, while Kosmos takes four million for each of the six years signed, 24 in total", confirms The confidential. The Spanish newspaper also uncovers the conversations between the two involved: (March 7, 2019) "Let's see, Rubi, if it's a matter of money, if they (Real Madrid) would go for 8, hell, man, you pay eight to Madrid and eight to Barça… the others are paid 2 and 1… there are 19, and the Federation keeps six kilos, uncle. Before you keep nothing, you keep six kilos. And we put pressure on Saudi Arabia and maybe we'll get him out… we tell him that, if not, Madrid won't go… and we'll get one more stick or two more sticks…", says Piqué.

This response from the Barça defender comes after Rubiales told him that Real Madrid was not going to play outside of Spain for less than eight million euros. "Let's see, Geri, look. I am also going to see this with Madrid. I think Madrid is going to tell me no, that comes to us from hell to justify ourselves for the future and we say that it is the stadium with the most capacity, that it is the champion, that it is the Cup champion or Cup finalist. .. I think we have legitimacy", says Rubiales at the time. AGREEMENT SIGNED AND SUPER CUP IN ARABIA Another conversation that El Confidencial uncovered details how Rubiales announces the news that the Super Cup is moving to Arabia, this audio is from September 15, 2019. "Geri, congratulations. And I'm not referring to yesterday's great game or your goal. I mean that it is already after 12 o'clock and therefore the agreement with Saudi Arabia is firm. A hug, thanks for everything and here I am for whatever you need", said the president of the Spanish Federation.