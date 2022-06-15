They filter audios of Juan Vidal being violent with Cynthia Klitbo for his way of sleeping

A new controversy involves the Dominican actor John Vidalbecause after her ex-partner, the actress Cynthia Klitbobranded him a “playboy” and even warned Niurka of his “tactics”, now some audios came to light with which the mistreatment that the histrion gave to the renowned soap opera villain would be evidenced. Here we tell you the details!

It was through the ‘Gossip No Like’ program that the influencer Rey Grupero, former partner of Klitbo, broke the silence about this situation and even showed some audio clips in which Juan Vidal allegedly reproaches the actress for her way of sleeping.

“Yes, sweetheart, of course, for you now everything is so simple, and you are so mature and everything is so good, I am the one who is so bad, I can’t sleep with you, you snore like a train, I wake up tired, I wake up irritated, I wake up distraught“, is heard on the recording. “You don’t want to have that understanding, well no way, it’s fine, put me as the ogre that I am, but that situation can’t be done anymore, it can’t be, things as they are, I can’t sleep with you, I’m dying of sleep, I I wake up upset, you don’t want to see it because you live in your world, perfect, but I have to tell you my life“.

The answer that Cynthia Klitbo gave is also perceived in the audio. “I can understand you saying things to me… but in such an ugly and contemptuous way?I mean, I don’t want to argue with you, I’m broken, you can say what you want, but always with care and love, but not in that way, if you don’t sleep with me, go to sleep at home, you have a home, you have no need to sleep with me”, he expressed peacefully.

The argument would not have been to the liking of Juan Vidal, who, visibly upset, would be in charge of making one more claim to the histrionics. “I shit * at the time you put your hand to my suitcase, for that shit I carry your blessed clothes“.

In addition to the audios, Rey Grupero revealed that In addition to the verbal attacks against Klitbo, Vidal owed him $4,000 (more than 80 thousand Mexican pesos) to the beloved villain of soap operas.

To end her speech on the entertainment program, the internet celebrity came out in defense of her former partner and called on the Telemundo network to expel the actor from the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”.

It may interest you:

• Cynthia Klitbo warns Niurka Marcos about her affair with Juan Vidal in La Casa de los Famosos

• Cynthia Klitbo reveals how much money Juan Vidal owes her: “I take it as payment for his services…”

• Cynthia Klitbo is the “vulgar” and the “ambitious” Isaura in TelevisaUnivision’s telenovela ‘Woman of Nobody’