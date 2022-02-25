They filter details of the wedding of Marimar Vega and Horacio Pancheri reacts

The break between Marimar Vega and Horacio Pancheri surprised many, because they were one of the public’s favorite couples, however, on TV Notas we tell you that the couple thundered because the actress fell in love with Jerome Rodriguezphotographer whom he met in the series, ‘The Game of Keys’ and was the actress’s partner Marisol del Olmo.

Since then, Marimar and Jerónimo have lived their relationship happily and after a short time of romance, in TV Notes we tell you that Jerónimo gave her an engagement ringor, so last weekend, Marimar celebrated her bachelorette party with some friends in an intimate place.

Now, it was Alex Kaffie who, on the program ‘Sale el Sol’, gave wedding details of Marimar and Jerónimo and commented that it will take place this weekend in Acapulco, in the hotel where they met.

Marimar Vega gets married this Saturday in Acapulco and she gets married in the same hotel where she met the man who is marrying her 1 year ago”were his words in the morning of Imagen Television.

however who he was not silent before the your ex’s weddingwas Horacio Panchery and reacted to the news, “Marimar is getting married, I am very happy for her, I wish her the best alwaysso well, I hope that this new path for her is happy and whatever you’re looking for find it”was the message he gave.

In addition, he mentioned that he stays with what he lived with Marimar and how beautiful they lived in their relationship, “it didn’t work (the relationship) well, each one for himself. Of course, (I prefer the beautiful and the lived)”.

And he ended by commenting that although he has thought about reaching the altar with his girlfriend Isa Valero, at the moment it is not in his plans, “No, not yet. We are very happy with Isa, we are getting to know each other, enjoying this beautiful moment, so nothing, when there is a wedding they will find out. Calm down for now. With Isa (I will marry) when the time comes”ended.