they filter in social networks possible jersey for the Opening 2022

Through social networks, what could be the next Chivas jersey for the 2022 Opening Tournament was leaked

Images of the jersey that could be presented in the next campaign have circulated through photographs on social networks of followers of the Guadalajaraas in the portal, footyheadlines.comm.

In the images it can be seen that the shield and the brand that manufactures the jersey will be in the center of the shirt, so 11 years later Guadalajara he would again have a jersey with the shield in the center of his jersey, as it happened in some models in the 2010-2011 season.

With the modification of the shield in the center of the shirt, it would be the seventh time this has been done, as with the shirts from: 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2010.

The shirt is shown with a predominant red color unlike previous models where the white color was shown in the majority of the jersey.

Without losing the essence of the traditional lines, the image shows that instead of five it will have three thick lines and a white rectangle space to show the official sponsor.

The shirt that Chivas would wear for the next tournament and leaked on social networks. www.footyheadlines.com

Similarly, it shows that the jersey would have a ‘v’ neck in navy blue trim, as well as the edge of the sleeves, being very similar to the model presented in the 2020 season.

At the rear, it maintains the same sponsors as in the last season, with red as the only background color, with some very faint lines in different shades, emulating the traditional five vertical lines.

In the sleeves, the red color is also maintained, predominating over white, so the sponsors in the sleeves are kept white.