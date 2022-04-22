They filter new audios where Piqué takes Sergio Ramos to a meeting after asking for a favor

The scandal between Gerard Piqué and the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) not for since this Wednesday new audios have been leaked between the two involved.

According to an audio published by the newspaper El Confidencial, Piqué asked Luis Rubiales for a favor to intercede to go to the Tokyo Olympics and incidentally ended up taking defender Sergio Ramos with him.

“You have to do this for me, eh Rubi, you have to get it for me, damn it. It gives me an illusion that you shit play the Olympic Games”, Piqué is heard saying, who had previously resigned from the senior team and asks Rubiales for discretion.

In another audio, it is heard how the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) responds to the Barcelona defender and hints that he could help him.

“I already told the coach about it and he knows it. He also has to make the decisions and of course you know that I am delighted to lend a hand there. Of course, you have to keep it a secret and the coach, if he trusts, wants and throws ‘palante’, I’m delighted. I would like you to come to the senior team, the other one, because we need you more”, Rubiales replied to the culé club player.