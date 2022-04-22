They filter new audios where Piqué takes Sergio Ramos to a meeting after asking for a favor
Barcelona, Spain.
The scandal between Gerard Piqué and the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) not for since this Wednesday new audios have been leaked between the two involved.
According to an audio published by the newspaper El Confidencial, Piqué asked Luis Rubiales for a favor to intercede to go to the Tokyo Olympics and incidentally ended up taking defender Sergio Ramos with him.
“You have to do this for me, eh Rubi, you have to get it for me, damn it. It gives me an illusion that you shit play the Olympic Games”, Piqué is heard saying, who had previously resigned from the senior team and asks Rubiales for discretion.
In another audio, it is heard how the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) responds to the Barcelona defender and hints that he could help him.
“I already told the coach about it and he knows it. He also has to make the decisions and of course you know that I am delighted to lend a hand there. Of course, you have to keep it a secret and the coach, if he trusts, wants and throws ‘palante’, I’m delighted. I would like you to come to the senior team, the other one, because we need you more”, Rubiales replied to the culé club player.
In those conversations between Piqué and Rubiales for attending the Olympic event, the Barcelona central defender gives a dart to Sergio Ramos, who also wanted to play the Games, according to different information published in the press.
One of the reasons why the Barcelona central defender wanted to keep these negotiations private was to prevent other players from wanting to do the same, but he never imagined that Sergio Ramos would have a similar goal.
“Do you know anything about this?” Piqué asked Rubiales after sending him a link to a news item on Whatsapp that said Ramos wanted to play in the Tokyo Olympics. “First news, no idea. Word that I was stunned. And today I have been with him. I do not think it’s true”, replied the leader.
Two days later, however, Rubiales contacted the Barcelona player again: “Geri, what you told me about Sergio sounds like it’s true. I have been told that he wants to talk to me”. To which Piqué replied: “Filtering it first to put pressure is very much his style”.
It is worth mentioning that Luis de la Fuente finally did not summon either of the two referents. The three players over the age of 23 that he included on the list were Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Mikel Marino.