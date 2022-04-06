They filter photographs of Ángela Aguilar: she appears very affectionate with her supposed boyfriend

The journalist Nelssie Carrillo published a photograph in which she appears Ángela Aguilar with her supposed boyfriend. Along with the image, he explains: “Well, they send me photos of #angelaaguilar with her boyfriend and according to him he is a very womanizer and has a girlfriend. There we see Ángela very horny with her boyfriend”.

These photos are already giving a lot to talk about, especially since Ángela Aguilar is not known for airing her private life. But now all this seems to no longer matter. Seeing her in the prints, many assure that the man who appears next to her is Gussy Lau and even her profession is known. They say he is a composer.

On Twitter there are other photos in which it seems that they are even giving each other a tongue kiss. And now even the real name of Angela’s supposed boyfriend has been revealed. They say his name is René Humberto Laulbarra.

On the other hand, it must be added that the leaking of the images has made many remember Gussy’s name and it is that in the past he had already been linked to the young artist, and he denied any romance with Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, asserting that there was nothing between them, because she was the daughter of his boss. He hinted that even her father scared him.

Scandal for not saying thank you

The name of Ángela Aguilar has been trending for days if not weeks. First because her skirt fell off and she was left without it on stage. Prior to this for the songs that his family says he cannot sing because they belong to Joan Sebastian, and also because her brother has named some cows after her that she gave him. Adding to her scandal, they also criticize her because recently she did not know how or could not say thank you.

It turns out that a video went viral in which a man opened the door to the young singer, she came out smiling in front of the press, while walking her puppy. They highlighted that when she left she did not say thank you, as a sign of politeness to the man who opened the door for her. Behind her came her father and her brother, who are also accused of being spoiled for not saying thank you.

