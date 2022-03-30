They filter terrifying images of the corpse of Selena Quintanilla

The death of singer Selena Quintanilla was so tragic that after so many years, terrifying images of the corpse continue to leak.

This March 31 will mark one more year of the death of Selena Quintanilla after that day in 1995, when the singer was shot; so, from there, a series of photographs of her corpse have been leaked.

But what has always been a mystery is her traffic death, which year after year, the doubt arises about the reasons why she was murdered.

Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club, was the one who apparently shot her dead. Her death catapulted her as a legend; being her a star that she was in the full swing of it when they decided to end her life.

Selena was the queen of Tex-Mex and since his death, there has been no other singer with the same talent who stands out in the United States, Mexico and the world.

Always, before another anniversary of his death, indignation resurfaces at the way in which a promising star was murdered.

30 years ago today Selena y Los Dinos attended the 12th Annual Tejano Music Awards in the heart of Tejano Music, San Antonio, Texas. – Relive Selena performing “Ya Ves”, a Tejano classic gem! #TejanoMusicAwards #You see pic.twitter.com/Uc4BAjbI2N — Selena (@SelenaLaLegend) March 9, 2022

The terrifying images they always share are of the body on the plate of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), covered only with a white sheet.

The photograph shows the bullet exit hole, his body is facing forward and a part of his face can be seen.

One of the lines of investigation indicates that both discussed because the singer allegedly discovered mismanagement in her finances, but in reality the true reasons for her death also went to the grave.