They filter the first images of the next Julia Roberts project

On April 24, the “Gaslit” series will premiere, a new Starz bet that has, among other artists, the veteran actress Julia Roberts in its cast. But while the production lands on the screens, the entertainment company Lionsgate leaked the first images of what the cast looks like.

This series stars the eternal “Pretty Woman” as Martha Mitchell and with Sean Penn as John N. Mitchell. They bring to life a story centered around the Watergate scandal, Collinder noted.

Photo: courtesy Starz

Marta is the wife of the attorney general of the United States (Mitchell). She became one of the most important public figures in the case that led Richard Nixon to abandon his position as president of the North American country. Consequently, Martha became a target of attack by the Republican Party.

In addition to seeing Julia Roberts in character, there is also a first look at Penn as her husband; Joining them is Allison Tolman as Winnie McLendon, the journalist who would become Martha Mitchell’s biographer, but the writer ends up in the eye of the storm when Martha decides to use her privileged position to denounce President Nixon’s misconduct.

Photo: courtesy Starz

Other data

Likewise, Liongate features Hamish Linklater as Jeb Magruder, John Mitchell’s right-hand man and one of the people behind Watergate.

In the same way, Patrick Walker can be seen under the skin of Frank Wills, a security guard who discovered, almost inadvertently, one of the most extensive corruption networks in the history of the United States.

Finally, the images of “Galist” show us Carlos Valdés as Paul Magallanes and Chris Messina in the role of Angelo Lano, FBI agents assigned to the case.

This new bet aims to tell the role of Martha in the Nixon scandal. Her vital participation in the event led her to end up kidnapped and drugged, with the support of her own husband to silence her.

Later, a fierce campaign began to discredit her and, consequently, discredit her statements.