they filter the future arrival of Messi, Pogba and Neymar

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a few surprises in store for its post-launch support period. Data mining revealed that among the list of operators to come to the game are top footballers. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Pogba are among those mentioned.

Football players like Messi will be controllable in Modern Warfare 2

What does this indicate that they appear as an operator? Well, they will be fully controllable, that is, you will be able to play both multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 with the real face of those mentioned. Alongside the stars of the ball, we can see other characters better known to Call of Duty audiences. Do you remember Rose? The most controversial operator from the original battle royale won’t miss the sequel either.

You will find the filtered list below:

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

brush

Aksel

Connor

Moon

kings

gromcso

If the presence of Messi and Neymar is surprising, that of Pogba is not. The French footballer was part of the Warzone Season 5 promotion during the Modern Warfare stage. On his Twitter account, he pretended to sign for Verdansk FC, the city’s first-card football team at the stadium’s opening gates, an enclave loved by fans in the community until the end. arrival of the renovation with Black. Operation Cold War.

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be launched on October 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. A few weeks later, on November 16, the first season will begin with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the long-awaited sequel to the 2020 battle royale. Find out all the details of Infinity Ward’s next step at this link. The next stage of the franchise is very close.

