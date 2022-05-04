They filter the list of demands that Amber Heard made to Johnny Depp after an explosive argument

The defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp is carrying out against his ex-wife Amber Heard never ends revealing the dirty laundry of the couple’s past. At last Thursday’s hearing, by case, a list of demands was revealed that the actress’s lawyers sent to the actor three days after the two had an explosive argument in 2016, which led her to request a divorce from her. The actress’s demands on the list included using her ex’s assets and receiving a large sum of money from her.

Heard then claimed that she and her ex had a violent argument in May 2016, which culminated in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor hitting her on the head with a phone. Of course, the latter is denied by the interpreter.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she said in a 2018 Washington Post interview that he had domestically abused her (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)



Days after this event, Depp’s lawyer, Jacob Bloom, received a letter whose sender was Heard’s legal representative, Samantha Spector. In the text of this message it could be read that she had the desire to “keep this matter out of the media spotlight” if the actor promised to meet some demands that she demanded.

The letter with the demands of the actress of Aquaman was exhibited at the hearing of the trial that Depp is currently carrying out against his ex for defamation in the court of Virginia, in the United States. The actor requests as compensation from Heard the sum of 50 million dollars for having defamed him and for affecting her reputation in an article in the Washington Post, in which the young actress claimed that she had suffered domestic violence on the part of she.

The text of the letter, which was presented to the jury on Thursday and was sent on May 24, 2016, read: “As you may know, your client and Amber’s husband, Johnny Depp, violently attacked and threatened Amber last night. on Saturday May 21 in his apartment.

“There are multiple witnesses to this incident and there are photos showing the property damage Johnny caused as well as Amber’s physical injuries,” the letter, addressed by Hearth’s representative to Depp’s attorney, continued. Unfortunately, this is not the first incident of domestic violence perpetrated by Johnny against Amber. In fact, there have been other incidents in the last six months.”

Amber Heard demanded in her letter to be able to live in three Depp properties in Los Angeles without having to pay the expenses and the use of a Range Rover that the actor had to continue paying; in return, she would not reveal the argument they had had and the accusations of violence in the public eye. Photo: Gtres



Amber Heard’s demands

The letter continues with a kind of strategy of the actress, in which she demands certain benefits from Depp to keep the fact of the discussion “out of reach of the media” and not to initiate certain legal actions.

“Even though Amber is scared of Johnny, she is adamant that we do everything we can to keep this matter out of the media spotlight, which is why she has yet to apply for a CLETS DV TRO. domestic) and why there were no arrangements for Johnny to be personally notified at last night’s film premiere,” the letter says. The movie Spector is referring to is Alice Through the Looking Glass, which was released in May 2016.

The strong discussion between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard occurred a few days before the premiere of the film Alice through the looking glass, starring the actor. Photo: AP



Later in the letter, Heard’s rep went on to list what requests were being made to the actor. Thus, the demand included “the exclusive use and possession” of the couple’s black Range Rover and that the actor continue to pay all the expenses of the vehicle.

He also demanded the “exclusive use and possession” of three Depp properties, penthouses 1, 3 and 5 of the Eastern Columbia Building in downtown Los Angeles and that Depp continue to pay the mortgage and all utility bills, according to reports. the British outlet LadBible.

In addition, another of Heard’s demands was that her then-husband pay him $100,000 for her legal fees, as well as another $25,000 for forensic accounting in connection with the divorce by May 27. That is, three days after the writing of the letter.

Although it is not clear what the actor’s lawyers responded to the demands of the letter at that time, what did happen is that, on May 27, Amber Heard requested a restraining order against her husband, something for which The accusations of domestic violence that Depp had received from the actress were known for the first time.

Both at the time his lawyers received his letter and now, the actor vehemently denied any accusation in facts related to gender violence.