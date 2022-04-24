They filter the participation of an MCU figure in Ms. Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding more and more: currently, Disney+ broadcast the series Moon Knight and very soon it will be released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesyes In this way, the superhero franchise welcomes completely renewed faces, although leaving its deserved space to the classic characters. And although this was not the original premise of Ms MarvelThe truth is that a leak could change everything.

Since August 2019, those fans who are also comic book readers have been waiting for this important project. It’s just that everything sounds promising: its showrunner is Bisha K -writer of Loki– and its protagonist is Iman Vellaniwho will personify kamala khan. Filming, which took place in Georgia, began in 2020 and, as happened with many other productions, the release date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, Disney + released the official trailer and assured that it will arrive on the platform from 8 of June, broadcasting weekly episodes until completing a total of six. What will it be about? The protagonist of it is a 16-year-old girl who, in addition to being a great student and a video game lover, has a special fanaticism for superheroes, especially for Captain Marvel. This plot will work as the basis for the movie the marvelswhich will arrive in february 2023 and where he will repeat his role alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

His cast is confirmed: Aramis Knight (Kareem), Saagar Shaikh (Amir Khan), Rish Shah (Kamran), Matt Lintz (Bruno Carrellli), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan) and Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan). But a special participation would have leaked, perhaps, advancing the end of the series. This is the official list of Funko Pop, where each series of Marvel Studios presents its own line of vinyl figures with the main characters of the fiction.

In this sense, they assured that the brand announced a funko of Carol Denvers, that is, Brie Larson. This data could ensure that Captain Marvel could have a stake in Ms Marvel, either with a significant role, a cameo or a post-credits scene as Kevin Feige’s company is used to. It only remains to wait a little less than two months to find out if the Avenger will return to the MCU or if her return will not be official until the sequel the marvels.