They filter the post-credits scene and reveal the fate of Superman

The Flash is still a long way off, but many details of what will happen to Superman are already known.

Attention SPOILERS. As some test passes have already been made, there is very interesting leaked information about the film Flash (2023). That is why we know that as usual in superhero movies, it will have a post-credits scene and they have described what we will see in it and how it reveals the fate of Superman.

Recently, in Warner Bros. decided to reorganize the entire schedule of movies DC Comics. One of the most surprising changes is that Flash which was scheduled to hit theaters in November 2022, we can see it from June 23, 2023. Now we know that one of the great reasons that it is the last to be released of the next to arrive, is that it will change the whole DC Comics Universe.

Since after its premiere, The Flash, Aquaman, Shazam!, Black Adam and Wonder Woman will continue to be Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. While Batman will be the version of Michael Keaton Y Superman won’t even exist. And that we will find out in the post-credits scene.

Description of the post-credits scene.

After all the events of the movie Flasha new timeline will be created and in it Superman does not exist. As Barry Allen asks about him Iron Man a Aquaman and he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. So from that moment on, the representation Kryptonian will be by super girl from Sasha Streetso we will not see again henry cavill with the blue and red suit.

Interestingly, they have started a new Universe with batman starring Robert Pattinson and maybe if they make a trilogy they add a new Superman. Since it falls within the plans of the director Matt Reeves.

