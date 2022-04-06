They filter the reunion of Daredevil and Kingpin within the Marvel Universe

MADRID, 5 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel is about to start shooting the series of ‘Threw out’the spin-off of ‘Hawkeye’s Eye’ made by Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Although the fiction will star the pupil of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), fans hope that it will be the production in which the expected reunion between Kingpin and Daredevil (Charlie Cox), something that can really happen if the leak is confirmed that both characters will be present in the Disney + series.

Although filming has just begun and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, will do everything possible to keep the production and its possible surprises a secret – as was the appearance of the kingpin himself in the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld— this has not prevented the carelessness of one of the professionals related to the fiction from inadvertently leaking the reunion between the Hell’s Kitchen Devil and his cruel nemesis.

She has been the costume designer for the series, Stacy Knightwho has inadvertently revealed the presence of both characters in ‘Echo’. The costume designer has updated her curriculum vitae on her personal website and he added that he is in charge of the wardrobe of the series. Now, in the CV he mentions that she has made the wardrobe for Alaqua Cox, but also for Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

A leak with which we will have to wait to see if it is confirmed. However, Caballero has a close relationship with Marvel, he has been an assistant to the costume design of ‘Thor: Ragnarök’ and so is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’production that has to be released at the end of this year.

On the other hand, it makes all the sense in the world that the reunion, if it is confirmed, will take place in ‘Threw out’, given the young woman’s relationship with the Kingpin and that Daredevil, after appearing in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’sooner or later it has to reappear in the UCM, although Marvel Studios still not decided to confirm that it is official canon within its universe.