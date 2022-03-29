They filter the supposed green uniform of Mexico for Qatar 2022 | PHOTO

Midtime Editorial

Finally the color that represents us! With the Mexican team practically within the next worldhas been filtered course new green uniform that the players would use in Qatar 2022with Diego Lainez and Alfredo Talavera captured secretly in a supposed location where a photo session was made.

Through social networks circulates the Photo of the alleged new Tricolor jerseywhich would return in this way to traditional green, with white shorts and red socks, highlighting the presence of the new national team shield. It is curious that Lainez wears that combination, but Talavera brings the stockings in green.

Green has historically been the color of the Mexican National Teamalthough we remember that in the first World Cups he dressed in another tone and in recent times he has opted for black as the predominant color with different combinations in green, red, gold tones and the current one in purple.

Since when does Mexico play in green?

It must be specified that Mexico played with a wine-colored shirt in the first three World Cups in which he participated (Uruguay 1930, Brazil 1950 and Switzerland 1954), with shorts and navy blue socks. Those were the colors that our National Team wore from its foundation until the mid-1950s.

From the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and to date, the Tricolor always wore green on their home jerseyusually with white shorts and green, white or red socks, this garment being the one that has been most modified in its colors since then.

The current manufacturer’s brand,

adidas, elaborates the uniforms of the Tri since the edition of South Africa 2010

, which was the first time we saw the national team dressed in black for the debut against South Africa, the hosts. Qatar 2022 will be the fourth World Cup with the German sportswear brand, with which a great relationship has been consolidated because

Mexico is one of the teams that sells the most uniforms on the planet

.