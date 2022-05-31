They filter video of Raphy Pina from prison

They leaked a video of producer Raphy Pina from the prison where he is being held after being sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms.

In the clip that circulates on social networks, the fiancé of the Dominican artist Natti Natasha can be seen in a small cell with a mattress, apparently talking to another person who is on the other side of the bars.

Pina is in the Metropolitan Detention Center, in Guaynabo, a penitentiary that has a prison population of 1,300 inmates in total, and less than half have the Covid-19 vaccines.

Daddy Yankee’s manager is in a cell on level 3 in Guaynabo, considered one of the most critical in terms of contagion, since detainees are wearing face masks and their temperature is measured daily, reports the newspaper El Universo.

A few days ago, his lawyer María Domínguez, who explained for the program “El Gordo y La Flaca” that the owner of “Pina Records” will share a cell with another detainee, although he did not know how to specify the time that Pina will spend in that center in Puerto Rico, since it has not yet been defined when the transfer will be or the prison in which he will serve the rest of his sentence.

He also explained that he will only be able to receive a total of 360 dollars a month from his family or friends, which will be in an account, a figure that he can spend on the purchase of food, snacks and shoes.

Pina was admitted to the medical unit of said center for having “very uncontrolled sugar,” the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día reported a few days ago.

The transfer to this area of ​​the federal prison would have occurred on Tuesday moments after he was admitted there to serve a three-year sentence and five months for the illegal possession of firearms, which he kept on his property in Caguas.

Judge Francisco Besosa sentenced Pina Nieves to 41 months in prison, having been found guilty by a jury for illegal possession of firearms.

“You must also pay a fine of 150 thousand dollars. Upon his release from prison and he is subject to a 3-year probation. All his properties are subject to registration on suspicion of criminal acts, ”reported journalist Laura Quintero, who covered the trial for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día.

Prior to knowing the sentence, the prosecutor who accused Pina assured that the businessman “lacks repentance” about the property and possession of weapons for which he was tried.

“You know what’s missing in this case. What is missing is Pina’s acceptance and repentance on the ownership and possession of those weapons and ammunition. Everything else is present,” quoted federal prosecutor José Ruiz.

It is recalled that the federal prosecutor’s office asked the court to impose a sentence of approximately four years in prison for the fiancé of the Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

Last December, a jury found the well-known music producer guilty of illegal possession of firearms, in a highly publicized case on the island whose sentence would be announced, first, on April 1, 2022. However, the Hearing with the information of the sentence time was delayed on several occasions until it was today that it could be held.