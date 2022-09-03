they finally reach an agreement for their children without going through the trial

The former couple only want the welfare of their children and not subject them to media scrutiny.

It seems that Shakira and Gerard Pique have finally reached an agreement, regarding the custody of their children, because since they announced their separation on June 4, it was an ongoing problem that they were getting nowhere from and everything seemed that would end. until being a judge who would determine the conditions.

However, the latest updates indicate that the ex-partner has reached an agreement without the need to go to trial as it has been handled, as they are thinking of the well-being of their children and even , according to the Vanitatis portal, they have already begun to put it into practice.

The deal gives each of the parents the chance to spend 15 days with the kids which is why Pique was seen taking the kids to school in Barcelona where they have been studying for many years.

In order to ensure the well-being of the little ones, the couple reached agreements without having to go to court and submit to the media scrutiny, which they have had enough of already with the series of speculations that have been made since their separation and keep them in contention.

All they want, Shakira and Pique, is for their children Sasha and Milan to be as good as possible in this separation. It is not yet known if this final agreement, since close sources revealed that they continue to determine who will have custody of the minors.

As for the economic plan, the ex-partner has always maintained his economic independence, which is why they will also avoid going to court.