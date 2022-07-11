they finally reveal the one who warned the singer of Pique’s infidelities

More than a month after their breakup and without them giving details on the turn things will take, other details continue to be revealed on the reasons for the separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique. Now the version is circulating that it was the singer’s brother, Tonino, who warned about the footballer’s infidelity.

According to information from the Informalia portal, the interpreter’s brother realized the things that Pique did every time he went out to party, leading a life parallel to the one he had with the Colombian, always in the sights of the paparazzi.

This situation was exposed by her brother to the singer-songwriter, which led her to open her eyes and decide to end her sentimental relationship after 12 years and two children in common, for which they try now to reach an agreement to obtain legal custody.

So far it has not been revealed how many times the Barcelona player has been unfaithful to the singer and unfortunately this situation is not the only one that has afflicted the Colombian, but also the delicate state of health of his father, William Mebarak, who this weekend he dedicated a moving message to him.