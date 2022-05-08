They find 11 genes that explain why some people get sicker from COVID

A team of researchers from the National Laboratories of Emerging Infectious Diseases (NEIDL), from Boston University and Princeton University, in the United States, have carried out a new study on COVID-19. It suggests that the lung contains 11 genes that define protection against the disease, which would explain why some people have more severe symptoms than others against the coronavirus.

With this study, many people could also be helped to avoid worse symptoms once the disease has been contracted.

Since the arrival of SRS-CoV-2 by early 2020, six million people have died from the virus. A figure that, according to World Health Organization, continues to rise two years later. However, the vast majority of people who have contracted the coronavirus, close to 99% of the 500 million confirmed cases in the world have survived.

What factors increase COVID symptoms?

As a result of this, the question arises as to why some people are affected by COVID as a simple flu and others take them to the hospital. Besides the age and healththis study demonstrates that those who do not have severe symptoms may have a proper balance macrophagesa type of immune cell.

Along with these cells, white blood cells – that protect the immune system and repair wounds – attack invaders, engulf and digest them when considering them external agents of the body. This function is what allows us to stay healthy, but it also seems to be a factor in understanding severe cases of COVID-19.

Many coronavirus deaths have been shown to be caused by a hyperimmune responsethat is, macrophages and white blood cells not only attack the virus, but also our bodies by damaging heart and lung tissue.

SARS-CoV-2 in human lung tissue.

In this way, the study has examined the lungs that divert coronavirus and let those people recover quickly of the illness. They have found eleven genes in them that determine whether immune cells mount a strong defense or go rogue and they do not perform their function correctly.

The researchers linked the antiviral response to a set of these genes, which they called “genes that define protection”, as a way to contract the coronavirus in a mild way. What remains a mystery is why some people can put a diverse mix of macrophages to work and others can’t.