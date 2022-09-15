They find 121 abandoned migrants in a truck in northern Mexico

Elements of the National Guard (GN) found this Wednesday 121 abandoned migrants in overcrowded conditions in a tractor-trailer in Nuevo León, a state in northern Mexico bordering Texas (USA).

A citizen complaint about the presence of a badly parked unit on the Matehuala-Saltillo highway allowed the location of the migrants, originally from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Cuba, according to the National Guard.

The events were recorded at kilometer 129+400 of said highway in the municipality of Galeana, in the south of Nuevo León.

“National Guards went to the place and had contact with the vehicle, dry box type, parked on the shoulder of the road; Upon approaching, they realized that the operator was not there and they heard screams coming from inside the vehicle,” the GN detailed in a statement.

The security body added that, when the elements opened the door of the unit, they observed several people, including minors who identified themselves as migrants and did not prove their regular stay in the country.

The people were provided with water and medical attention, in addition to being transferred to a migration station to carry out the corresponding procedures in order to receive consular assistance, define their legal situation, and, where appropriate, proceed with their assisted return.

The vehicle in which they were transported was insured and made available at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Linares, Nuevo León.

The finding is reminiscent of the tragedy last June in San Antonio, Texas, where an abandoned vehicle was found in which migrants of different nationalities were traveling, more than 50 of whom died due to lack of ventilation and high temperatures in the region.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.82 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which began last October.

In addition, Mexico received a record of more than 58,000 refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar).