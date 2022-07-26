They find 194 Guatemalan migrants hidden in a warehouse in Jilotepec, Mexico, who were looking to travel to the United States

In a statement, the INM, dependent on the Secretariat (Ministry) of the Interior, specified that it is 194 people from Guatemala, 14 from Honduras, nine from Nicaragua, five from Cuba, and three from El Salvador.

In the municipality of Jilotepec, in the central State of Mexico, a total of 225 migrants remained hidden in a warehouse, they were found during midnight on Saturday, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported this Sunday.

He added that minors were found instead but did not specify their number or nationality.

The report explained that when answering a call, agents of the state and municipal police located in the aforementioned place foreign adults with backpacks and blankets, and also minorswho remained overcrowded waiting to be transferred by the so-called “polleros” (people traffickers) to the northern border of Mexico.

Meanwhile, INM agents, with the support of the National Guard (GN) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), helped determine the number and country of origin of the people.

Later, the INM said, heThe migrants were taken to the offices of the immigration authority to continue with legal investigations, in addition to providing them with medical attention and humanitarian aid.

During the discovery, two people of Mexican nationality were arrested, who were made available to the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, along with three transport units that were found in the warehouse.

According to officials from the consular section of the Embassy of Guatemala in Mexico, they are making arrangements with the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico to conduct interviews with the nationals and thus be able to verify their state of health, confirm their identities and provide all the assistance and protection they require so that they can return to Guatemala as soon as possible.

Migration does not stop

Since October 2018, and despite the tightening of surveillance on Mexico’s southern border, thousands of migrants from Central and South America, but also from Cuba, Haiti and various African and Asian countries have entered Mexican territory with the aim of reaching To united states.

Human traffickers look for routes for foreigners and sometimes park in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla and the State of Mexico. as an intermediate stop on your way to the US.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.6 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which began last October.

In addition, Mexico received a record of more than 58,000 refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to Comar.