They find 200 packages of possible cocaine in Punta Cana

Authorities seized 200 packages presumably cocaineinside an aircraft in the Airport international of Punta CanaLa Altagracia province, for whose stash eleven people were arrested.

The anti-narcotics agents, accompanied by prosecutors from that demarcation, attending to intelligence reports, proceeded to inspect the plane with registration number C-FWRR, which would depart on a private flight from the terminal of Punta Cana to Toronto, Canada, explains a press release from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

Later and as part of the process, the authorities began a more rigorous check, in which they found eight black packages, each containing 25 packages, for a total of 200, in the control compartments of the aircraft.

The Public Ministry and the DNCD are keeping several people under investigation (nine Canadians, a Hindu and a Dominican), who are being questioned to determine their possible involvement in the frustrated shipment of the shipment to Canada.

The crew, passengers and other investigated, as well as the aircraft, Mitsubishi CRJ-100ERare under the control of the Public Ministry while the investigations continue to determine if there are other possible implicated.

In the statement, the DNCD valued the cooperation of the administration of the airport from Punta Canaso that these operations are carried out effectively, without affecting airport operations.

The 200 packages used in this interdiction operation are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.