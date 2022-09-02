They find a body in a state of decomposition in the building of the Department of the Family in Bayamón

The authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a state of decomposition in a building of the Department of the Family in Bayamón.

The Bayamón Command Press Office indicated that they received the alert through a telephone call at 9:15 this morning, through the number 787-343-2020.

According to preliminary information, a security guard indicated that he found the body in a bathroom located on the third floor of the building. The complaint indicates that the body was in “advanced state of decomposition” and that it is presumed to be a man.

At the moment it is unknown if any identification was found at the scene that could belong to that person or if any sign of violence could be identified at the scene.

For its part, the Family Department assured that it was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

In written statements, the agency explained that as soon as the body was found by a security officer this morning, the director of the local office called the Police and arrived at the scene.

“From the preliminary information, it is ruled out that he is an employee, because they use the bathrooms on the 2nd and 4th floors. The bathroom on the 3rd floor is for participants, citizens who go to the local Bayamón office to seek services or for anyone who needs use a bathroom,” said Familia.

He also explained that the building is private and the only tenant is the Department of the Family, with its Administration for Families and Children (ADFAN), and the Administration for the Socioeconomic Development of the Family (ADSEF).

“There is security on the 2nd floor, where the first offices are. Floor 3 is unoccupied, it is only used for sanitary services, ”she pointed out.

“To begin the investigation, the employees were dispatched; people with assigned appointments will continue with them in other offices of the Department of the Family.

Agents from the Homicide Division were on their way to take charge of the investigation.