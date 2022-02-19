They find a cruel way to easily level up in Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it had a peculiar mechanic to improve our skills. Instead of earning experience and spending it on upgrading your character’s stats, Bethesda opted to make each skill scale individually depending on how you used it. Now, to make the process easier, one player has found a cruel way to easy level up in skyrim. We warn you that there are some spoilers for the Bethesda RPG below, so we recommend that you do not continue reading if you have not finished the series of missions of the Dark Brotherhood, one of the factions of the title.

Reddit forums user Wonkinns has shared a video clip in which a chained woman It can be tortured infinitely, as it regenerates health over time. Far from being annoying, you can turn it to your advantage to level up skills like one handed, two handed, archery, destruction or other types of magic that require interacting with characters. Characters with the highest amount of health are best suited to farm all of these abilities, so finding one with infinite health is hands down the ultimate way to ramp up some of those more annoying or heavy abilities.

If you’re wondering where you can find that prey, Wonkinns explains that when you finish the story of the dark Brotherhood you can buy the Delvin Mallory torture chamber key. Upon entering you will find several prisoners. They all die normally, except for the one you can see in the previous clip, whose life regenerates and becomes a perfect training dummy to polish the skills of our Dragonborn.