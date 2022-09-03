They find a dead man in the bathroom of a building rented by the Family Department in Bayamón

The body of a man was found this Friday in a bathroom of a building that leases the family Department in the town of Bayamón, reported the Police.

The Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Bayamón awaits the tests carried out by personnel of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) to establish the identity of the person. The Captain Edwin Figueroadirector of the Bayamón CIC, explained to The new day that they have a preliminary identification of the man and that they are waiting for the ICF analyzes to confirm the identity of the person whose body was found by a security guard this morning, Friday, inside a bathroom located on the third floor of the building known as the Ramos Building.

“We are waiting for the ICF investigation to determine who the person is. We have a name, but we cannot provide it until we have official confirmation from the ICF. At this time we have found no signs of violence at the scene”, highlighted Figueroa by telephone.

Personnel working in the building contacted the Police at 9:15 am to report the discovery of the body of a man between 30 and 40 years of age who was wearing a dark shirt with black shorts and black and white tennis shoes. Although the preliminary report initially stated that the body was “in an advanced state of decomposition,” Figueroa stressed that, preliminarily, the person’s death could have occurred on August 31..

“We are in the process of conducting interviews because there is something that does not agree with the information provided to us and we understand that the person could have died on Wednesday (August 31). I know the phrase ‘advanced state of decomposition’ was used, but that is not the case; the decomposition process was beginning (at the time the security guard found the body)”, underlined Figueroa.

As it is an ongoing investigation, the director of the Bayamón CIC did not elaborate on what does not agree with the information they received.

“We continue with the interviews and waiting for the ICF investigation to connect the name we have with the person. There are no security cameras inside or outside the building, so we cannot cover the places that the person visited inside and outside the building because that footage does not exist,” added Figueroa.

For its part, the Family Department assured that it was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

In written statements, the agency explained that as soon as the body was found by a security officer this morning, the director of the local office called the Police and arrived at the scene.

“From the preliminary information, it is ruled out that he is an employee, because they use the bathrooms on the 2nd and 4th floors. The bathroom on the 3rd floor is for participants, citizens who go to the local Bayamón office to seek services or for anyone who needs use a bathroom,” said Familia.

He also explained that the building is private and the only tenant is the Department of the Family, with its Administration for Families and Children (ADFAN), and the Administration for the Socioeconomic Development of the Family (ADSEF).

“There is security on the 2nd floor, where the first offices are. Floor 3 is unoccupied, it is only used for sanitary services, ”she pointed out.

“To begin the investigation, the employees were dispatched; people with assigned appointments will continue with them in other offices of the Department of the Family.

Agent Maribel Cortés, assigned to the Bayamón CIC Homicide Division, and prosecutor Jennifer Cancio are in charge of the investigation.

Similarly, the regional director, Ana R. Rivera, reported that a cleaning and disinfection company would begin work today in the Ramos Building, which houses, under lease, the agency’s offices on floors two and four.

Through written statements, Rivera clarified that the maintenance and cleaning of the building corresponds to the administration of the building.

Finally, Rivera indicated that when the employees return to work next Tuesday, they will have available support resources and professional assistance to cope with the incident.