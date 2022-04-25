They find a “double” of Ángela Aguilar in a US school

A few days ago the singer Angela Aguilar He showed his face in a New York airport, because he expressed his feelings regarding the photographs in which he is seen in full romance with the composer Gussy Lau.

Despite the fact that at the time she was affected and embarrassed by the dissemination of images corresponding to her intimate life, the artist reappeared stronger and ready to turn the page.

The interpreter of “In reality” and “Tell me how you want” told a reporter from the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” that she does not feel angry about what happened, although she prefers to focus on her music.

In the midst of this controversy, a recording emerged, in which a young woman extremely similar to the famous one can be seen; the video was taken in a school in the United States.

Although the location of the educational facility where it was filmed is unknown, this took netizens by surprise because it is undeniable that the protagonist of the audiovisual resembles the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

Does the video circulating on TikTok show a double or is Angela Aguilar trying to go unnoticed?

The recording of less than 10 seconds was shared a few days ago by the TikTok user Luciano Armenta Petruzzelli and quickly went viral, as it has more than 29 million views.

There appears a young woman extremely similar to Angela Aguilareven both share the same haircut and slim body structure.

Photo: TikTok @lucianoarmentalop (screenshot)

The protagonist of this story looked embarrassed, as she was surprised by one of her classmates in the middle of class and only chose to cover her eyes from the camera.

The Internet user who shared the video did so in the company of a small text that said: “Plebes, they will not believe me”, in reference to the alleged identity of the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

So far it seems that everything was a joke, because Angela Aguilar he has not said anything about it; However, some of her fans do not rule out that it is her because she is currently in her last year of high school at an institution located in California, United States.